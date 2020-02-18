The 2019 ARC/PLC election and enrollment deadline is nearly here. Your FSA farms will not be eligible for any potential payment consideration if you fail to enroll.
Despite the temptation to continue to hold off on a program selection, producers are highly encouraged to sign up their farms NOW for the ARC/PLC programs. To begin the process, simply call your local FSA office to announce your program election decision for each of your crops on each of your farms and schedule an appointment to stop by and sign the contracts. By calling ahead, the office will have your contracts prepared in advance of your visit, saving you valuable time at the office.
The 2018 Farm Bill allows producers to choose which commodity program to participate in for the respective crops. The Agriculture Risk Coverage (ARC) program provides income support payments on historical base acres when actual crop revenue declines below a specified guaranteed revenue level. The Price Loss Coverage (PLC) program provides income support payments on historical base acres when the marketing year average price for a covered commodity falls below its effective reference price.
The election/enrollment deadline for the 2019 crop year is March 16. Missing the deadline will cause you to forfeit any potential government payments – if calculated as earned.
Additionally, farm owners have a one-time opportunity to update the PLC payment yields beginning with applicability to crop year 2020 program participation. PLC yields will be calculated using actual production yields for crop years 2013 through 2017. For the proper forms or more information, visit or call the office. For more information on ARC and PLC including two online decision tools that assist producers in making enrollment and election decisions specific to their operations, visit the ARC and PLC webpage.
In anticipation of a high volume of office traffic, which will result in longer lines at the counter for this signup, you are encouraged to call and make an appointment now. Note what program(s) you are electing when you make your appointment. Also, the office needs to be notified of any changes regarding your farm operation, including the farms in which you operate.
