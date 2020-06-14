The 46th Annual Day of Prayer for Life will be held Wednesday, June 24, at St Francis Church, 203 E Main St., Teutopolis.
St. Francis Church and Effingham Area Right to Life invite all to come and pray for renewed respect for all human life.
The Day of Prayer will begin with Mass at 8 a.m., followed by Eucharistic Exposition and Prayer by area churches and organizations throughout the day. Benediction will be held at 7 p.m. with the closing Mass at 7:30 p.m. Seating is available for 160; practice social distancing from non-family members.
Guest celebrant for the 7:30 p.m. closing Mass will be newly ordained Father Dominic Vahling, who will be Parochial Vicar at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Springfield, and Co-Chaplain at Sacred Heart Griffin High School, Springfield. Father Dominic is the grandson of Loretta Koester, organizer of the Day of Prayer for Life for 42 years.
The following churches/groups are assigned these prayer times:
9-10 a.m. — St. Francis, Teutopolis; St. Rose, Montrose
10-11 a.m. — St. Anthony, Effingham; St. Mary’s, Shumway; CDA 720 of Effingham
11 a.m.-noon — Sacred Heart, Effingham; St. Elizabeth, Robinson; Our Lady of Lourdes, Oblong; St. Charles, Casey; Christ the King, Greenup; St. Mary’s, Marshall
Noon-1 p.m. — Silent hour, all volunteers and all faiths welcome
1-2 p.m. — St. Clare, Altamont; St. Ann, Edgewood; St. Mary, St. Elmo; St. Thomas, Newton; St. Mary’s, Ste. Marie; secular Franciscans
2-3 p.m. — St. Michael, Sigel; St. Mary’s, Neoga
3-4 p.m. — Sacred Heart, Lillyville; St. Mary’s, Green Creek
4-5 p.m. — St. Isidore, Dieterich
5-6 p.m. — CDA 1711 of Teutopolis; Immaculate Conception, Mattoon; St. Charles, Charleston; EIU Newman Center, Charleston
6-7 p.m. – Area Knights of Columbus Councils
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.