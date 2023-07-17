The Illinois Bankers Association (IBA) announced new board leaders and members for 2023-2024, which will further enhance the association’s record of advocacy on behalf of banks across the state.
“We are thrilled to welcome such a strong group of new board members,” said Randy Hultgren, President and CEO of the Illinois Bankers Association. “The IBA is honored to have them serve in leadership roles, where their diverse experiences and wide range of expertise will help build a stronger banking community for all Illinoisans.”
Dave Doedtman has been named as a new IBA board member. He currently serves as president and CEO of Washington Savings Bank in Effingham.
Doedtman has 14 years of banking experience at Washington Savings Bank, having joined the bank as CFO in 2009. He was named president and CEO in 2014. Prior to joining Washington Savings Bank, Doedtman served as director of finance and treasurer for Consolidated Communications Inc. He served as a member of the Community Depository Institution Advisory Council for the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis from 2017-2019.
Doedtman currently serves on the Audit Committee for the Illinois Banker’s Association.
Doedtman graduated from Eastern Illinois University in 1990 with a bachelor’s degree in English. He went on to obtain his Master of Business Administration from Indiana University in 1992 before graduating from the Graduate School of Banking at Colorado in 2013. He resides in Effingham with his wife, Ann, and three children.
