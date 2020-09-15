The Community College Trustee Election will be April 6, 2021, as part of the 2021 consolidated election.
Two six-year terms will appear on the Lake Land College ballot. The two terms are held by Gary Cadwell, Mode, and Tom Wright, Dieterich.
Persons who wish to file for a seat on the Board of Trustees of Lake Land College, Community College District No. 517, may download the election packet forms from the Board of Trustee's webpage at lakelandcollege.edu/board-of-trustees. Election packets may also be requested from the president's office by calling Jean Anne Grunloh, senior executive to the president, at 217-234-5329 or submitting an email to jgrunloh@lakelandcollege.edu.
To run in the election for trustee, interested persons must:
- Hold U.S. citizenship
- Be 18 years of age or older
- Be a resident of Community College District No. 517 for one year immediately preceding the election.
Candidates may begin circulating petitions no earlier than Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020.
Nominating petitions require at least 50 signatures of voters registered within the Community College District No. 517.
The filing period will be Dec. 14-21, 2020. Candidates are required to submit petitions, a statement of candidacy and a receipt indicating he or she has filed a statement of economic interest with the Coles County Clerk's office. Candidates may submit required documents in person or by a representative to the Office of the President, Lake Land College, Board and Administration Center, 5001 Lake Land Blvd., Mattoon, IL 61938 during normal business hours (Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day). Candidates may also submit required documents by mail to this same address. However, all petitions must be received during the filing period.
Persons elected on April 6, 2021, will begin their terms of office by May 4, 2021.
A Candidate's Guide is available from the State Board of Elections, 2329 S. MacArthur Boulevard, Springfield, IL 62704, (217) 782-4141 or may be downloaded from their website at: https://www.elections.il.gov.
The period for filing objections to nomination papers will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the same office during the following five business days: Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020; Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020; Monday, Jan. 4, 2021; Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021; and Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021.
Please note that due to the COVID-19 pandemic, anyone planning to visit a campus location must comply with the college's safety procedures posted at: lakelandcollege.edu/covid-19.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.