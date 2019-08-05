Do you have a Revolutionary War Patriot in your family tree? Consider membership in the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (NSDAR), a volunteer women's service organization that honors and preserves the legacy of Patriot ancestors.
As a member of the DAR, you can continue this legacy by actively promoting patriotism, preserving American history, and securing America's future through better education for children.
Any women 18 years or older, regardless of race, religion, or ethnic background, who can prove lineal decent from a Patriot of the American Revolution is eligible. DAR volunteers are willing to provide assistance with your first step into the world of genealogy.
DAR has 185,000 members in nearly 3,000 chapters worldwide. Since its founding in 1890, DAR has admitted more than 930,000 members.
Join the Ann Crooker St. Clair Chapter NSDAR for pie and coffee and find out more Monday, Aug. 19, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the First Baptist Church in Effingham. Meet members of the chapter and have your questions answers. Listen to their experiences with DAR. RSVP to Susan Oliver 217-259-9511 or Deanna Higgs 217-821-2563 by Aug. 16l.
