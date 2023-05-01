DAR Good Citizen winner honored at ILDAR State Conference

Gus Siemer, Teutopolis High School senior and Ann Crooker St. Clair DAR Good Citizen, was recently honored at the Illinois DAR State Conference.
Gus was named the Teutopolis High School Good Citizen and honored in March at the Ann Crooker St. Clair DAR chapter membership meeting with a certificate and pin.
The essay he completed to compete in the scholarship portion of the program was the winning chapter essay and was sent to District VI for judging, where it was again awarded first. This accomplishment was noted at the recent conference at the Youth Day Awards Luncheon, where he was awarded both a district and state certificate as well as a monetary prize.
Attending the luncheon with Gus was his father, Martin Siemer; Susan Oliver, Regent; Carolyn Buck, chapter Good Citizen Chairman; and Brenda Wagy, Vice Regent.
