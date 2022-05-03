DAR essay contest winners announced

Ann Crooker St. Clair Chapter NSDAR honored the American History Essay Contest winners at its April meeting.
This contest is open to fifth-eighth grades. The students were tasked with writing an essay about the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier as Nov. 21, 2021 marked the 100th anniversary of the dedication of the tomb. They were asked to imagine they had a brother who lost his life on the battlefields of France during World War I and they with their family attended the dedication. They described what it meant to them and why it is important to remember those who gave their lives serving our nation.
All the winners received certificates, pins and a DAR goodie bag. The chapter had essays submitted for grades fifth, sixth and eighth this year. The winners are Meghan Goeckner, sixth grade, Goeckner School for Girls; Hunter Harminson, fifth grade, Central Grade School; and Julia Goeckner, eighth grade, Goeckner School for Girls.
There was also an essay contest for grades 9-12 offered called "Patriots of the American Revolution." These students were asked to select a figure from the era of the American Revolution and discuss how he or she influenced the course of the American Revolution, who he/she was, and their contribution to founding the new nation. One winner was selected per chapter over all the high school entries. The winner from the local chapter was Ellie Macklin, 10th grade student at Effingham High School. She was unable to attend the awards and will receive hers at a later date from the committee chairman.
