DAR chapter participates in Day of Service

The Ann Crooker St. Clair Chapter NSDAR participated in the annual DAR Day of Service Oct. 10.
The theme of the day was “Giving Back” and chapter members worked at various stations set up with projects they support throughout the year.
Members cut out coupons to mail to active military stationed overseas and wrote thank you notes to veterans who will be going on Honor Flights. Goodie baskets were made for first responders in the community as well as cards of thanks. Some members folded chapter brochures used to promote the chapter and membership. Others handcrafted cards to be sent to veterans in local nursing homes and assisted living facilities for Veterans Day, birthdays, Christmas and pick-me-up cards.
