DAR chapter honors community volunteers

Ann Crooker St. Clair Chapter NSDAR presented two Community Service Awards at its December meeting.
These awards honor volunteers who give unselfishly to their communities. The recipients this year are Vickie Kight and Ron Mietzner.
Vickie is the Director of Enduring Freedom Ministries, which includes a Food and Clothing Pantry, Soup Kitchen, and provides other seasonal activities. She also organizes and participates in mission trips and is a mentor to others.
Ron is active in Relay For Life activities in Effingham County, mentors for the high school CEO program, and participates in the parks system, as well as plays Santa.
