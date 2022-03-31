On March 26, Ann Crooker St. Clair Chapter NSDAR enjoyed the morning by hosting a brunch for its Good Citizens winners.
The eight area high school winners were picked by their school faculty. Attributes of a "Good Citizen" are leadership, dependability, truthfulness, loyalty, cooperation, courtesy, dedication, contributing to the welfare of others, self-control, devotion to and support of their community, and positive role models. The chapter winners were awarded certificates and pins from Ann Crooker St. Clair Chapter NSDAR Good Citizens Committee Chairman Carolyn Buck and Regent Susan Oliver.
This year's Good Citizens are:
Megan Williams. Altamont High School
Kylie Doty-Beecher City High School
Jadon Robertson, Cowden-Herrick High School
Emily Hall, Dieterich High School
Krista Phillips, Effingham High School
Maria Posten, St. Anthony High School
Natalie Hayes, Stewardson-Strasburg High School
Macy Probst, Teutopolis High School
Jadon Robertson and Emily Hall were unable to attend the brunch due to prior commitments.
