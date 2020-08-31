The Ann Crooker St. Clair Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution is hosting an American History Essay Contest.
All students in grade 5-8 in public, private or parochial school, or those who are home-schooled are eligible.
This contest is conducted without regard to race, religion, sex or national origin. The Ann Crooker St. Clair winners will advance to district for a chance to become an Illinois State Organization winner.
The essay topic for 2020-2021 is as follows: As March 5, 2020, marked the 250th anniversary of the Boston Massacre, imagine you are living in Boston. After witnessing the events of March 5, describe your family’s discussion about the Boston massacre and what role it played in organizing the colonists against the British king and Parliament.
For further information regarding the guidelines for the essays and timeline for submissions, contact Stephanie Mitchell, American History Essay committee chairman, at 217-343-5055 or Susan Oliver, Chapter Regent, at 217-259-9511.
