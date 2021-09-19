The latest, most recent, art works of Dan Modzelewski are now on display at Flourishes Gallery and Studios in downtown Shelbyville until Nov. 4.
There are six pieces created in colored pencil in his well-developed style and all are about people. Except for “Pan,” pictured here, the subject matter is women.
Dan has been very active with his art in the Shelbyville area since moving here after retiring from teaching art in the Downers Grove High School. Some of the metal figures that adorn city walls, the mural painted on the masonry wall leading east down the hill, and his help and participation with the yearly Shelby County Art Show have been just a few of his art activities.
Modzelewski is not new to Flourishes Gallery and Studios, showing at the location many times and one when it first opened in 2012.
Keepers of the Arts at Flourishes welcomes him with the showing of these six pieces and is open for viewing during regular business hours Thursday 1-5 and Friday and Saturday 10-5, as well as by appointment by calling 217-827-5690.
