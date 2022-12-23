HSHS St. Anthony’s Foundation recently received a $1,775 donation from Dan Hecht Chevrolet Toyota for the Real Men Wear Pink campaign in October for breast cancer awareness.
The donation will go towards HSHS St. Anthony’s Women’s Wellness Center to support local breast cancer patients and enhance their overall experience during their cancer treatment.
The funds were raised through multiple events hosted in October by Dan Hecht Chevrolet Toyota and their employees to support Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
This year, the events included a “Think Pink” Donut Day with Dollies Donuts, the annual “Think Pink” Souper Luncheon and “Think Pink” Fridays, where employees made a donation to wear jeans on Fridays in October.
