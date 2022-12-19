The first meeting of the Daisy Dolls and Guys 4-H Club was Oct. 16 at the Tappendorf farm north of Altamont.
President Ada Tappendorf called the meeting to order at 6 p.m. The Pledge of Allegiance and the 4-H pledge were led by Zeke Kennard and Spencer Lurkins. Roll call was taken by members telling their favorite fall activity. The secretary's report was then read by Kaylee Lurkins.
Business included the Federation meeting on Oct. 26 at the Extension office. The Federation will cover the $20 fee for those who enroll before Dec. 30. The club had a window display in October on Main Street in Altamont to promote 4-H week.
Election of officers was held. New officers are President Daniel McCammon, Vice President Adam Stuckemeyer, Second Vice Kaylee Lurkins, Secretary Jillian Tappendorf, Alternate Secretary Jenna Kollman, Treasurer Justin Kollman, Alternate Treasurer Adalyn Stock, Junior President Nate Lurkins, Junior Vice President Mary Tappendorf, Junior Second Vice Lilly Burrow, Junior Secretary Sophia Long, Junior Alternate Secretary Cooper McMannaway, Junior Treasurer Nora Teasley and Alternate Junior Treasurer Haley Arend.
There were no talks or demonstrations. Nate Lurkins moved to adjourn the meeting. Jillian Tappendorf seconded the motion.
A potluck and winner roast were held.
The next meeting is Jan. 16 at 6 p.m. at St. Paul Parish Hall in Altamont.
