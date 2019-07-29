The Cumberland FFA Chapter went to the Agriculture Communication Summit in June.
There they learned how to take photos, make newsletters, write articles, be interviewed on the radio, and communicate with the local media.
The chapter went to the career fair, where they talked to different universities and colleges, jobs and other members of the FFA. Then they went to the First General Session, where they learned how to elevate their experiences. Jacob Mayes was recognized as a Section President, a Top 10 Section President, and a Top 10 Chapter President.
At the Second General Session, Penny Flood and Ryley Brown were recognized for getting their American FFA Degrees. Also during that session, Mason Brockett was recognized for being a Top 10 Chapter Reporter.
The Cumberland FFA went to the Third General Session, where they attended a workshop about how to solve problems in the chapter. Later that day, they went to the Fourth General Session, where they won bronze for the National Chapter Award. Jacob Mayes was recognized for winning his SAE (Supervised Agricultural Experiences) area by getting the Proficiency Award.
At the Fifth General Session, Jame Ryder was recognized for getting his State Degree. Jacob Mayes was running for a Major State Office and delivered speeches on stage. He made two cuts, which is a record for the Cumberland FFA Chapter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.