4-H members from Cumberland County excelled at the Illinois State Fair in the Junior Livestock Show and General Project Show.
Nineteen members headed to the Illinois State Fair 4-H General Project Show on Aug. 13 after being selected in their respective classes at the county show on July 20. Eleven won awards. Below are the members who exhibited.
Ethan Beccue, Woodworking 3 – Bench
Khloe Brown, Visual Arts: Quilting – Multi-colored quilt
Molli Dasenbrock, STEAM Clothing 1 - Pillowcase
Olivia Dasenbrock, STEAM Clothing 2, Grand Champion - Dress
Cole Dasenbrock, Electricity 1 – Circuit system
Mason Hallett, Family Heritage, Inspire Award – Family tree
Kara Hallett, Visual Arts: Chalk, Carbon, Pigment, Inspire Award – Picture of how society affects environment
Kaitlyn Hemmen, Scrapbooking Intermediate, Reserve Champion – Scrapbook of 4-H animals
Tucker Holsapple, Sportfishing 2, Grand Champion – Fishing Knots
Taylor Huddlestun, Scrapbooking Beginners – 4-H Club Adventures
Audrey Jansen, Visual Arts: Clay – Clay Dragon
Sophia Jansen, Visual Arts: Wood, Grand Champion – Wood burnt dragon
Lila Light, Veterinary Science – Goat myths
Emma Light, Shopping in Style Beginner, Reserve Champion – Tie-dye Presentation
Macy Moran, Animal Science 1, Inspire Award – Bottle feeding lambs
Blake Reeder, Geology, Grand Champion – Rock Collection
Rachael Teets, Cooking 101 Cookies – Peanut butter cookies
Nickolas Verdeyen, Civic Engagement 2, Reserve Champion – Cleaning gravestones
Eli Walk, Interior Designs Beginning, Reserve Champion – Upcycled bench
Victor Walk, Woodworking 1 – Showbox
Five exhibitors participated in the Illinois State Fair Junior Livestock Show with sheep and swine.
Mason Ferris exhibited the 2022 Illinois State Fair Junior Show Reserve Champion Hampshire Ewe. Taylor Huddlestun placed first in her class with her purebred Yorkshire Barrow and was eligible for the champion Yorkshire Barrow drive. Jarin Maxey placed second in his class with a gilt he raised on his own farm. Kenly Ferris exhibited her ewes during the sheep show, placing top of her classes. Kaitlyn Hemmen exhibited her Berkshire gilt and was in the top part of her classes.
