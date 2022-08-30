4-H members from Cumberland County excelled at the Illinois State Fair in the Junior Livestock Show and General Project Show.

Nineteen members headed to the Illinois State Fair 4-H General Project Show on Aug. 13 after being selected in their respective classes at the county show on July 20. Eleven won awards. Below are the members who exhibited.

Ethan Beccue, Woodworking 3 – Bench

Khloe Brown, Visual Arts: Quilting – Multi-colored quilt

Molli Dasenbrock, STEAM Clothing 1 - Pillowcase

Olivia Dasenbrock, STEAM Clothing 2, Grand Champion - Dress

Cole Dasenbrock, Electricity 1 – Circuit system

Mason Hallett, Family Heritage, Inspire Award – Family tree

Kara Hallett, Visual Arts: Chalk, Carbon, Pigment, Inspire Award – Picture of how society affects environment

Kaitlyn Hemmen, Scrapbooking Intermediate, Reserve Champion – Scrapbook of 4-H animals

Tucker Holsapple, Sportfishing 2, Grand Champion – Fishing Knots

Taylor Huddlestun, Scrapbooking Beginners – 4-H Club Adventures

Audrey Jansen, Visual Arts: Clay – Clay Dragon

Sophia Jansen, Visual Arts: Wood, Grand Champion – Wood burnt dragon

Lila Light, Veterinary Science – Goat myths

Emma Light, Shopping in Style Beginner, Reserve Champion – Tie-dye Presentation

Macy Moran, Animal Science 1, Inspire Award – Bottle feeding lambs

Blake Reeder, Geology, Grand Champion – Rock Collection

Rachael Teets, Cooking 101 Cookies – Peanut butter cookies

Nickolas Verdeyen, Civic Engagement 2, Reserve Champion – Cleaning gravestones

Eli Walk, Interior Designs Beginning, Reserve Champion – Upcycled bench

Victor Walk, Woodworking 1 – Showbox

Five exhibitors participated in the Illinois State Fair Junior Livestock Show with sheep and swine.

Mason Ferris exhibited the 2022 Illinois State Fair Junior Show Reserve Champion Hampshire Ewe. Taylor Huddlestun placed first in her class with her purebred Yorkshire Barrow and was eligible for the champion Yorkshire Barrow drive. Jarin Maxey placed second in his class with a gilt he raised on his own farm. Kenly Ferris exhibited her ewes during the sheep show, placing top of her classes. Kaitlyn Hemmen exhibited her Berkshire gilt and was in the top part of her classes.

