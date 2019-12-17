International Cultural Exchange Services (ICES) welcomes Braley Dietzen as a new Local Coordinator.
“My name is Braley and I was born and raised in Effingham. I love to travel and experience different cultures around the world. I have been to seven countries and hope to visit more in the future. Working with ICES has given me the opportunity to experience diversity without having to travel anywhere. This is a great chance for people to add diversity into their lives and I look forward to matching families with their perfect student. I’m excited to work with exchange students because I love learning about other cultures and I’m honored to be given the opportunity to help students throughout this amazing journey.”
Braley will be working with families and schools in Effingham and in the surrounding area.
Braley is currently looking for families who would like to host for the school year of 2020. Exchange students live as a member of the host family — not a guest or boarder. They participate in family activities, follow host family rules, and help with chores. Students have their own medical insurance and spending money to cover all personal expenses. Host families provide room and board and loving parental guidance to the student.
As the Local Coordinator, Braley is available to answer questions, give advice, and provide general support to students and host families throughout the experience. For more information about hosting or working with ICES, contact Braley at bdietzen@icesusa.org.
