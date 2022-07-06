Two weeks ago, nearly 30 Cub Scouts from all around came to Effingham Sportsman's Club for a three-day Cub Camp to have fun and learn valuable skills that will prepare them to be young leaders and contributors to their local community.
Cub Scouts, ages 5-10, from Effingham, Beecher City, Teutopolis, Mattoon, Charleston and Marshall came to the camp to participate in activities such as BB shooting, fishing, volcano chemistry, goo chemistry, tug of war and K-9 dog unit operations during which both the Effingham City and County K-9 Police units conducted a dog demonstration. The participants earned Cub Scout ranks and achievements.
This was local scouting district Redhawk's first district Cub Camp since prior to COVID.
"We are excited to make this an annual event again and are expecting closer to 60 scouts next year," said Noah Olson, District Executive, Greater St. Louis Area Council, BSA. "Several parents were so ecstatic about the camp that they volunteered to help next year."
Cub Scout camps are open to nonregistered scouts. For inquiries about joining or scouting contact Noah Olson at noah.olson@scouting.org. To find a scouting group near you go to beascout.org. The nearest satellite office and scout shop is in Decatur at 262. W. Prairie Ave. Contact them via phone at 217-429-2326.
Redhawk District is one of 26 districts in Greater St. Louis Area Council. It covers Coles, Cumberland, Effingham, Edgar, Clark, Crawford and Jasper counties. Visit redhawkdistrict on Facebook or Instagram or go to https://stlbsa.org/redhawk-district.
