CSS installs automated bottle filler

Community Support Systems recently installed an automated bottle filler from John Boos & Co as part of the production for the company’s care and maintenance products.
John Boos & Co, a premier manufacturer of butcher block products and food service equipment has partnered with Community Support Systems (formerly known as ARC Community Support Systems in Teutopolis) for over 30 years.
According to CSS’ Director of Employment Services, Peter Niccum, “John Boos has positively impacted our agency for a lot of years. They have partnered with us in both care and maintenance products production and in the supported employment program by hiring people with developmental disabilities to work in their production facilities. They have made a difference for people with developmental disabilities in our area.”
Joe Emmerich, CEO of John Boos and Co., said, ”This strong relationship built with CSS has proven fruitful for both organizations. We look forward to continuing this unique partnership and the future growth of CSS.”
Originally, CSS was hand bottling the care and maintenance products that is used on the butcher block products at the CSS production site on Main Street in Teutopolis. In 2021, the demand for care and maintenance products increased substantially. John Boos & Co purchased the equipment to increase the output needed to keep up with additional demand. CSS head of maintenance, Troy Althoff, reconfigured the equipment to accommodate the care and maintenance products. The new technology will allow CSS to more than double their original capacity. This partnership allows for further services to be offered for people with developmental and intellectual disabilities in the southeastern region of Illinois.
“CSS thanks John Boos & Co for supplying the machinery to make this possible and Troy Althoff to adapting it to fit the needs of this agency. We have so many opportunities in this area for people to thrive and be part of the community because of the generosity of the residents and businesses that see the importance of including people with developmental and intellectual disabilities,” added Niccum.
Businesses interested in being part of our Community Employment Program can contact Community Support Systems at 217-705-4300 and talk to Pete Niccum.
