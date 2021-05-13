In the spring of 1981, John and Vickie Hollis and son Johnny, 3, moved to the Effingham area to “plant” a Free Will Baptist Church.
In April, they welcomed an addition to the new church and family — their son, Jared, was born.
The Hollises knew one couple who lived in the area who helped launch the new ministry, Mike and Becky Johnston. They served in various positions for 11 years before moving away.
The first meeting place was the display home of Best Homes Manufacturers on South Banker Street. In 1984, the new church purchased a building and 2 1/2 acres at 1501 N. Keller Drive in Effingham. The building underwent a major renovation. Adjacent acreage came available so the church purchased 13 additional acres.
This past year despite COVID brought many positive changes.
Mike and Mary Altgilbers led in several remodeling projects. The building took on a new appearance from the color of the roof, exterior walls and doors. The front sidewalk was removed and replaced, and the landscaping was all replaced. The church sign was redesigned and painted to coordinate with the new colors of the building. Continued dedicated labor was seen in renovations in the baptistery changing rooms, vestibule, fellowship hall and kitchen.
The church will host a celebration marking 40 years of ministry Sunday, May 16, at 10:15 a.m. Special guest speaker will be Johnny Hollis and gospel quartet The Wanda Mountain Boys will perform.
"We love Effingham and East Central Illinois. It has been a joy to minister in and to this community for these 40 years. Effingham has been a wonderful place to raise our family and bond with so many as family," the Hollises said.
Crossroads Free Will Baptist Church offers Sunday School for all ages (cradle to adult) at 9:30 a.m.; Sunday Worship at 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m.; Wednesday evening Bible classes for all ages at 7 p.m.; Men’s and Women’s groups on the second Monday of each month at 7 p.m.; Vacation Bible School, this year June 7-11, 6-8:30 p.m.; Youth Camps – summer (contact church for dates).
The church has been involved in Life Chain, Nursing Home Ministry and Men’s retreats.
