Crossroads Bank welcomes VP/Commercial Lender

Crossroads Bank President & CEO Mike Defend has announced the addition of Torrey Wolf to the Crossroads Bank team.
Wolf was recently hired as a Vice President and Commercial Loan Officer for Crossroads Bank and will be working in the Commercial Loan Department.
Torrey brings a variety of experience to the bank. Previous positions Torrey has held include Assistant Vice President and Loan Officer for Peoples State Bank of Newton, Business Development Representative and Logistics Coordinator for AM Transport Services, Affiliation Marketing Representative for Heartland Dental and eServices Sales Specialist for Patterson Companies.
Wolf is originally from Newton. He graduated from Eastern Illinois University with a Bachelor of Arts in December 2010. Torrey has served as CEO Mentor, Rotary Club Member and Athletic Booster Club Treasurer.
Wolf’s family consists of wife Taryn and children Beckett and Harper. They reside in Newton. In his spare time, Torrey enjoys spending time with his family, hanging out with friends, hunting, traveling, and watching his kids play sports.
