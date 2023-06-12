Southeastern Illinois Community Foundation announced Effingham County students who have been awarded the 2023 Croft Brothers Scholarship.
Allie Drees is a 2023 graduate of Teutopolis High School pursuing a music education degree from Eastern Illinois University.
Riley Baxter is a 2023 graduate of Dieterich High School pursuing a pre-veterinarian degree from Lake Land College.
Isaac Vahling is a 2023 graduate of Teutopolis High School pursuing a music degree from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.
The Croft Brothers Scholarship, a fund of the Southeastern Illinois Community Foundation, was established by Terry Croft, a self-employed Effingham businessman who died in 2010. Croft established the Effingham County scholarship fund in honor of his late brother, Larry.
Southeastern Illinois Community Foundation manages more than 200 funds for the immediate and long-term benefit of communities in southeastern Illinois. For more information, contact Alex Pleasant, President/CEO of Southeastern Illinois Community Foundation, at 217-342-4988 or alex@southeasternillinois.org.
