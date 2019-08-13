2019 Croft Brothers Scholarship recipients announced

Three Effingham County students have been awarded the Croft Brothers Scholarship.
Mikenzi Bushue is a 2019 graduate of Effingham High School. She plans to attend Southern Illinois University to study English. She received a $3,000 scholarship.
Alyssa Cunningham received a $3,000 scholarship. She is currently enrolled at National Louis University to earn a PACE Certificate of Completion and plans to pursue a career as a teacher’s aide. Alyssa is a 2017 graduate of Effingham High School.
Lauryn Douthit is a 2019 graduate of Effingham High School. She plans to attend University of Missouri to study Business Administration. She received a $2,500 scholarship.
The Croft Brothers Scholarship was established by Terry Croft, a self-employed Effingham businessman who died in 2010. Croft established the Effingham County scholarship fund in honor of his late brother, Larry.
The Croft Brothers Scholarship is a fund of Southeastern Illinois Community Foundation. For more information, visit www.enrichingourcommunity.org or call 217-342-4988.
