Due to a staffing shortage and transition, Crisis Nursery is temporarily reducing in-person overnight care service in February. The crisis line remains available 24/7 and families who need help should continue to call for assistance.
During this transition, the Nursery is proactively communicating with families to ensure they have the resources they need to keep their children safe. The Nursery is mitigating turn aways and continuing to meet the needs of families by:
• Offering alternative times and respites during hours when fully staffed
• Proactively providing stress breaks and support before the emergency becomes escalated
• Encouraging families to use the crisis line as a strategy for relief and support
“The safety of children in our care and the well-being of our staff is top priority. The Nursery is working quickly to recruit, hire, onboard and train third shift staff with a goal to be at full capacity by March 1. We are grateful to current staff and volunteers who continue to go above and beyond to provide care, however, this is not a sustainable solution,” said Stephanie Record, Executive Director.
Last month, the Nursery saw 247 admissions and provided over 1,500 hours of care. Most of these were crises related to high stress and homelessness. If you have a passion for serving children and families, Crisis Nursery invites you to apply for an open position. Employment opportunities can be found by visiting Crisis Nursery’s website at www.crisisnursery.net.
