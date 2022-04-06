Each year since Crisis Nursery of Effingham County was founded five years ago, it has recognized Child Abuse Prevention Month in April and undertaken efforts to bring attention to this important social issue.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), one in seven children are at risk for experiencing child abuse or neglect this year. In Effingham County, an estimated 24% of the population is under the age of 18, which would mean roughly 1,200 children and/or young people are at risk of child maltreatment this year.
To raise awareness of Child Abuse Prevention Month and to help Crisis Nursery continue providing services to families in the community, a “Stuff the Truck” event to collect child care supplies will be held Friday, April 22, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the parking lot of HSHS St. Anthony’s Health Center, located at 900 West Temple Avenue in Effingham. HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital is hosting the drop-off point through its partnership with the Crisis Nursery of Effingham County. A truck will be parked in the Health Center’s parking lot to collect donated items.
At the event, Crisis Nursery staff and volunteers will be accepting donations, as well as providing information about the Crisis Nursery of Effingham County. Donors will have the opportunity to take a photo in front of the truck in addition to receiving a Child Abuse Prevention Month-themed cookie.
Monetary donations are also being accepted at the event or through the Crisis Nursery of Effingham County’s website. Visit crisisnurseryofeffingham.com/special-events to make a donation.
Meghan Rewers, director of Crisis Nursery of Effingham County, is thankful for the community’s continued support and generosity through in-kind donations. “Since we opened our doors in 2017, we have served more than 900 children and provided more than 38,000 hours of around-the-clock supportive care to children and families in our community. Donations of child care supplies or funds help us continue providing vital 24/7 support to families in our community,” she said. “Your gifts make Crisis Nursery’s program possible.”
Some of the main items that the Crisis Nursery can use include:
• Children’ snack food (i.e., goldfish or other crackers, Kraft Easy Mac, fruit snack pouches, cereal, etc.)
• Diapers – Size 4-7
• Pull-ups – All sizes
• Baby wipes (unscented)
• Clorox Disinfecting Wipes
A comprehensive wishlist of items can be found at crisisnurseryofeffingham.com/wish-list.
“We strive to serve the families and children in our community and meet the unique needs each family may bring to the table. No matter the day, nor the time, we are dedicated to being ready to assist families in need. All our services are free and open to anyone, no matter where they reside. Anyone with children ages birth through 6 are eligible for our services,” said Rewers.
“Crisis Nursery of Effingham County's mission to prevent and protect children from trauma, abuse and neglect aligns well with our own mission to reveal and embody Christ’s healing love for all people,” said HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital Chief Nursing Officer Bobbi Kinkelaar. “Our mission extends well beyond the four walls of our hospital so supporting the Crisis Nursery in the services they provide helps us together take care of the health and well-being of our community.”
Crisis Nursery of Effingham County provides protection from and prevention of childhood trauma, abuse and neglect through 24-hour emergency shelter care to children birth through 6.
For more information about Crisis Nursery of Effingham County, visit crisisnurseryofeffingham.com.
