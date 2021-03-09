Crisis Nursery of Effingham County in partnership with HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital is celebrating four years of service in the Effingham community Wednesday, March 10.
Crisis Nursery’s mission is to protect and prevent childhood trauma, abuse and neglect through the provision of an emergency shelter care program for children birth through 6 years of age. All of the Nursery’s services are free and open to any child in need no matter where they reside. Crisis Nursery is open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year and is located at 924 N. Merchant St. in Effingham.
Since the Nursery’s opening on March 10, 2017, the program has served 795 unduplicated children, had over 6,671 admissions for care and provided over 35,000 hours of supportive care to children around the clock. Crisis Nursery has provided families with over 57,000 items such as pack n’ plays, clothes, diapers and formula to help ensure basic needs are met when children leave the Nursery.
We want to take an opportunity to extend a tremendous thank you to our biggest partner HSHS St. Anthony's Memorial Hospital in Effingham. There is no way our Nursery would be where it is without their initial and continued support. We are forever grateful to the HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial team for their help in bringing and supporting our services in the Effingham area. We also take a moment to remember that in 2016 the Family Life Center graciously donated their building to Crisis Nursery and gave the program a home. We love our space with all our hearts and are beyond grateful for their huge support in making Crisis Nursery of Effingham County possible.
Lastly, we also want to take this opportunity to thank all our sponsors, supporters, employees, local media teams, volunteers and families and children we have had the opportunity to meet over the years. You have all had a hand in making Crisis Nursery of Effingham County the special place it is today and for that we thank you!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.