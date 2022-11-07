Crews complete phase one to enhance Ameren Illinois electric grid In Greenup

Linemen are working to modernize the Ameren Illinois energy delivery system in Greenup to enhance service reliability for village residents as part of a two-part project.
In July, Ameren Illinois began phase one of the project by replacing more than 70 poles and 69-kilovolt power lines along a 3.7-mile route on the west side of Greenup to the company's Jewett Substation. The majority of the work was off road. Crews just completed the work in mid-October.
Crews fortified the route with composite poles and larger wooden poles to storm harden the lines and added T2 power lines, which are designed to lessen the impact of ice accretion on power lines.
Phase two of the project begins early summer 2023 to upgrade 3.5 miles of 69-kilovolt power lines and 65 poles between Greenup and Jewett will be replaced. This phase should be completed by December 2023.
"This upgrade is part of our overall statewide plan to build a cleaner, greener, more resilient grid," said Ron Juarez, Regional Director of Electric Operations, Ameren Illinois. "With these enhancements, Ameren Illinois is taking proactive steps to prepare for the future needs of our electric customers. We're excited to bring these enhancements to our customers in Greenup."
The enhancements are part of Ameren Illinois' multiyear initiative to modernize its energy delivery system. Since 2012, the company has implemented hundreds of projects, added new technology and strengthened poles, wires and distribution equipment. As a result, service interruptions have improved on average by 23%.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.