In recognition of February being National Canned Food Month, HSHS Home Care Illinois, along with Dan Hecht Chevrolet Toyota and Roy Schmidt Honda, are teaming up once again to “Cram the Car” with nonperishable food items for the Catholic Charities food pantry.
Drop off nonperishable food items at any of the following locations. Please wear a mask for safety when dropping off your items.
- HSHS Illinois Home Care office located at 701 West Temple Avenue, Effingham. Office hours are Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Dan Hecht Chevrolet Toyota, 2400 South Banker Street, Effingham, during business hours
- Roy Schmidt Honda, 1705 West Fayette Avenue, Effingham, during business hours
Donations will be accepted the entire month of February. On March 1, HSHS Illinois Home Care will cram their cars with the donated items before delivering them to Catholic Charities.
Some nonperishable items that Catholic Charities could use are:
• Pancake mix and syrup
• Jelly
• Canned fruit (packed in 100% juice or water)
• Pasta sauce
• Cereal
• Granola
• Sugar-free fruit
• Low-salt vegetables
• Large boxes of oatmeal
When donating, check the expiration date of items and avoid donating expired goods.
For more information about the canned food drive, contact Valerie Engelbart, volunteer/bereavement coordinator for HSHS Home Care Illinois, at 217-685-0702 or email Valerie.Engelbart@hshs.org.
