HSHS Illinois Home Care, along with Dan Hecht Chevrolet Toyota and Roy Schmidt Honda, recently teamed up to “Cram the Car” with nonperishable food items for Catholic Charities food pantries.
Along with food collected in other communities in the region where HSHS Illinois Home Care serves, the food-drive effort collected a total of 2,973 pounds of nonperishable food items, which was distributed equally between Catholic Charities food pantries in Effingham, Springfield and Decatur.
“Thanks to the generous contributions of our community organizations and members, this ‘Cram the Car’ food drive was a success,” said Cassie Delaney, HSHS Illinois Home Care facilitator. “The food we were able to collect was much appreciated by Catholic Charities and will be used to help families and individuals in the region.”
HSHS Illinois Home Care serves the communities of 27 counties across the state of Illinois. For more information about HSHS Illinois Home Care, visit stanthonyshospital.org.
