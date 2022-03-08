HSHS Home Care Illinois, along with Dan Hecht Chevrolet Toyota and Roy Schmidt Honda, express their thanks to community members and colleagues at HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital who donated nonperishable food items during their February “Cram the Car” food drive.
The eighth annual food drive effort by the three organizations collected 1,074 pounds of items plus over $900 cash donations for the Catholic Charities food pantry to help those struggling with food insecurity.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.