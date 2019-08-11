Youth 8 to 15 can register to create personalized journals with crafting expert, Nancy Fearday, 10 a.m. Saturday, August 17, in the Bauer Room at Suzette Brumleve Memorial Effingham Public Library.
Just in time for school, let your child share his or her personality with the “give a kid a journal” project. All supplies for creating a unique journal will be provided.
Registration is required for this event.
To register for this event call the library at 217-342-2464 x1, email info@effinghamlibrary.org or go online at www.effinghamlibrary.org
