Cowden-Herrick teachers have named seventh grade student Carter Dilley and sophomore Abbi Morgason March Students of the Month.
The Students of the Month are nominated each month based on academic effort, attitude, participation/contribution, responsibility and service. Junior high and/or high school students are selected each month.
Carter is the son of Chuck Dilley and Sara James. He has one sister, Aubrie. Carter participates in baseball, basketball and track. He also plays for the Tri-County Royals travel baseball team. His future plans are to attend trade school after high school and start his own business
Abbi is the daughter of Bill and Shantell Morgason and DeLynne Morgason. She has several siblings. Abbi is a member of Yearbook, Student Council and FFA. She plays summer basketball. Her future plans are to travel and pursue the study of dermatology.
Cowden-Herrick announced Chad Ruot as Staff Role Model of the Month of March. The Staff Role Model of the Month is nominated each month by students, staff and community members.
Chad oversees maintenance for the high school. He enjoys spending time and doing activities with his wife and daughter. Chad also enjoys collecting guns and target shooting. He lives in Tower Hill with his wife, Sally, and daughter Heather.
