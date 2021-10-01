Cowden-Herrick teachers have named seniors Morgan Cedar and Paige McKittrick September Students of the Month.
The Students of the Month are nominated each month based on Academic Effort, Attitude, Participation/Contribution, Responsibility and Service. Junior High and/or High School students are selected each month. They each receive $25.00 donated by Community Banks of Shelby County.
Morgan Cedar is the daughter of Sherri Cedar and Scott Cedar. She has two sisters Marissa and Kara. Morgan is a member of the Spanish Club and participates in Cheerleading. Her future plans are to be a cosmetologist and pursue a career in real estate/interior design.
Paige McKittrick is the daughter of Carl and Donna McKittrick. She is in FFA, Spanish Club and Student Council. Her future plans are to attend Rend Lake College and earn a degree in Agribusiness. Paige would like to earn her A.I. Certification and start her own A.I. practice.
Cowden-Herrick motto for this year is upheld by these students: “Remember, a strong, positive self-image is the best possible preparation for success.” Congratulations Morgan and Paige!
Cowden-Herrick announces Mrs. Lisa Steffen as “Staff Role Model of the Month of September”. The Staff Role Model of the Month is nominated each month by students, staff and community members. She will receive a $50 cash award donated by Aaron & Devi Hawes on behalf of Lockart and Green Funeral Services. Mrs. Steffen teaches Junior High Reading and Grammar. She enjoys spending time outside with her dog Lady and riding her horse. She has three children, Paige, Matthew and Wyatt. Mrs. Steffen resides in Effingham with her husband, Joe. Congratulations! We are proud to have you as a part of our team.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.