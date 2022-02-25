Cowden-Herrick teachers have named 8th Grade Student Ryleigh Sarver and Junior Carter Bain February Students of the Month. David Wojcik is “Staff Role Model of the Month.”
The Students of the Month are nominated each month based on Academic Effort, Attitude, Participation/Contribution, Responsibility and Service. Junior High and/or High School students are selected each month. They each receive $25.00 donated by Community Banks of Shelby County.
Ryleigh is the daughter of Derek and Megan Sarver. She has one sister, Kynzleigh. Ryleigh participates in volleyball, basketball and softball. She attends The Zone Youth Group at the Herrick Christian Church and has been a member of 4-H. Her future plans are to attend college after high school graduation with interest in teaching or nursing.
Carter is the son of Marc and Lisa Bain. He has one sister, Chloe Bain and one brother, Caleb Miller. Carter is the Vice-President of FFA, a member of the National Honor Society, Student Council and Spanish Club. He was a student volunteer with “Community Clean-Up” after the recent local tornado. Carter plays basketball for CHBC. His future plans are to attend lineman school or pursue a business degree.
Cowden-Herrick motto for this year is upheld by these students: “Remember, a strong, positive self-image is the best possible preparation for success.” Congratulations Ryleigh and Carter!
Cowden-Herrick announces Mr. David Wojcik as “Staff Role Model of the Month of February.”
The Staff Role Model of the Month is nominated each month by students, staff and community members. He will receive a $50 cash award donated by Aaron & Devi Hawes on behalf of Lockart and Green Funeral Services.
Mr. Wojcik teaches High School Intro to Ag, Ag Mechanics, Ag Welding, Ag Business, Vet Tech, Horticulture and is the FFA Advisor. His enjoyment includes spending time in the woods, hunting, working on old tractors and cars, cooking, watching his children play sports, the Chicago Cubs and DIY Home Improvement. He has four children, Jenna, Lauren, Mady and Clayton and resides in the country near Herrick, Illinois.
Congratulations Mr. Wojcik! We are proud to have you as a part of our team.
