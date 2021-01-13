Cowden-Herrick students collect tabs for Ronald McDonald House

Cowden-Herrick Junior High math teacher Kelsey Mayfield held a competition for her students to see who could collect the most soda tabs. This is her ninth year having the competition.
A total of 16 gallon-size bags of tabs were collected in all. The seventh grade class won the competition and a pizza party. The tabs are donated to the Ronald McDonald house in St Louis. Kelsey donates them there because she had three nephews who spent time in the NICU at St. Louis Children’s Hospital, which has a Ronald McDonald Family room, where the parents are allowed to go while spending time at the hospital. They are allowed to do laundry, make meals, watch TV, or relax during their stressful time of need.
The Ronald McDonald Family Room is a part of the Ronald McDonald House in St. Louis. The Ronald McDonald House is for families who have children who are undergoing medical procedures, testing or treatment for a serious illness. This is a place that is a home away from home. The requirement for a family to stay at the house is to live outside a 50-mile radius from the hospital.
