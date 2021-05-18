The following Cowden-Herrick students were awarded scholarships.
Midwest Technical Institute Scholarship, $2,000 — Gage Richards
Clover Leaf Lodge 990 Scholarship, $500 each — Brianna Hilvety and Cassidy Rhoades
Angel Tear Honorary Scholarship, $250 each — Britney Cushing and Benjamin Kennedy
June Lorton Scholarship, $1,000 — Sydney Lorton
Etta Maude, James Fritz & W.H. Jones Scholarship, $1,000 — William Green
Steven Shaw Memorial Scholarships, $1,000 each — Payton Johnson and Mason Manley
Joyce Shride Forsythe Memorial Scholarship, $750 — Ashlyn Dunaway
Whittington Heritage Scholarships, $1,000 each — Dayanaira Beck, Brianna Hilvety, Payton Johnson and Sydney Lorton
Whittington Heritage Scholarships, $750 each — Sydney Doty and Cassidy Rhoades
Whittington Heritage Scholarship, $350 — Alexis Vaughn
The Jackson Porter Foundation Scholarship, $1,000 — Payton Johnson
Community Banks of Shelby County Scholarships, $500 each — Sydney Doty and Ashlyn Dunaway
Cowden Pioneer Days Scholarships, $500 each — Cassidy Rhoades and Alexis Vaughn
Educational Foundation Scholarships, $1,000 — each Dayanaira Beck, MacKenzie Bunch and Brianna Hilvety
American Legion Scholarship, $1,000 — Cassidy Rhoades
Fayette County Farm Bureau Foundation Scholarship, $1,000 — Alexis Vaughn
Shelby County Farm Bureau Richard, Lefem, and Peggy Soldner Scholarship, $3,500 — Sydney Lorton
Shelby County Farm Bureau Chris Barker Memorial Scholarship, $1,000 each — Ashlyn Dunaway and Mason Manley
Shelby County Farm Bureau Foundation Scholarships, $1,000 — Alexis Vaughn
Lake Land College Robert D. Harris Endowment, $4,580 each — Sydney Doty, Ashlyn Dunaway and Alexis Vaughn
Lake Land College Presidential Scholarships, full tuition — Sydney Doty, Ashlyn Dunaway, Mason Manley and Jackson Sarver
