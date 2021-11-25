Cowden-Herrick announced Students of the Month and Staff Role Model for November.
Cowden-Herrick teachers named seventh grader Hayden Sarver and sophomore Karlee Smith November Students of the Month.
The Students of the Month are nominated each month based on academic effort, attitude, participation/contribution, responsibility and service. Junior high and/or high school students are selected each month.
Hayden is the son of Zach and Lindsay Sarver. He participates in basketball, cross country and track. Hayden attends the Cowden First Christian Church, where is an active member of the youth group. His future plans are to join the military and train to be a sniper. Hayden’s siblings are Jarrett, Jackson and Zoe.
Karlee is the daughter of Adam and Amanda Smith. She has two brothers, Brody and Brantly. Karlee is a member of FFA and Student Council. She participates in volleyball, basketball and softball at CHHS and plays travel volleyball with Air Assault Volleyball Club.
Andy Nohren was named Staff Role Model of the Month for November.
The Staff Role Model of the Month is nominated each month by students, staff and community members. Nohren teaches junior high World History, American History and Geography. He enjoys camping and spending time with his family. Nohren resides in Herrick with his wife, Kristen, and his three children: Lincoln, Lydia and Titus.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.