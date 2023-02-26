Cowden-Herrick teachers have named eighth grader Kaitlyn Meeks and junior Clayton Wojcik Students of the Month for February.
The Students of the Month are nominated each month based on academic effort, attitude, participation/contribution, responsibility and service. Junior high and/or high school students are selected each month. They each receive $25 donated by United Fidelity Bank.
Kaitlyn is the daughter of Ryan and Tonya Meeks. Her siblings are Aliyah and Natalie.
She plays on the CHBC eighth grade volleyball team. She has a lot of fun and enjoys the sport.
Kaitlyn attends the Cowden Free Methodist Church youth group on Wednesday evenings. In her free time, she loves riding horses.
After graduating high school, she plans to become a veterinarian technician and have her own farm in Cowden.
Clayton is the son of David and Candice Wojcik. His siblings are Jenna, Lauren and Mady.
He is a member of FFA. Clayton enjoys playing baseball and basketball for CHBC.
He is a volunteer at the food pantry. His future plans are undecided at this time.
Cowden-Herrick announced Chad Ruot as Staff Role Model of the Month for February.
The Staff Role Model of the Month is nominated each month by students, staff and community members. He will receive a $50 cash award donated by Aaron and Devi Hawes on behalf of Lockart and Green Funeral Services.
Chad is in charge of high school maintenance for CUSD 3A School District.
He enjoys shooting and hunting with his daughter and spending time with his family. Chad is a member of the Cowden Church of Christ, where he participates in weekly services. Chad lives with his wife, Sally, and daughter Heather in rural Tower Hill.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.