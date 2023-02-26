Effingham, IL (62401)

Today

Becoming windy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Storms could contain damaging winds. Low 49F. SE winds at 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Becoming windy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Storms could contain damaging winds. Low 49F. SE winds at 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%.