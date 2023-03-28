Cowden-Herrick teachers named seventh grader Zoe Sarver and sophomore Kaidyn Calame Students of the Month for March.
The Students of the Month are nominated each month based on academic effort, attitude, participation/contribution, responsibility and service. Junior high and/or high school students are selected each month. They each receive $25 donated by United Fidelity Bank.
Zoe is the daughter of Zach and Lindsay Sarver. Her siblings are Hayden, Jackson and Jarrett.
She participates in cheerleading, track and volleyball. Zoe is part of the youth group and helps with the Vacation Bible School at the Cowden First Christian Church.
Her future plans are to take care of animals on a farm or at a zoo.
Kaidyn Calame is the son of Kevin and Tashina Calame. He has one brother, Kaisyn.
He participates in FFA, basketball and baseball. He is a member of his church youth group, volunteers at the Herrick food pantry and is a Boy Scout.
His future plans are undecided at this time.
Cowden-Herrick announced Sheila Moore as Staff Role Model of the Month for March.
The Staff Role Model of the Month is nominated each month by students, staff and community members. She will receive a $50 cash award donated by Aaron and Devi Hawes on behalf of Lockart and Green Funeral Services.
Moore teaches Spanish at Cowden-Herrick Junior-Senior High School.
She loves spending time with her children and grandchildren. She also enjoys sewing, quilting and painting. Moore attends New Hope Church in Effingham and resides in Cowden with her husband, Damon.
