Cowden-Herrick teachers have named Timber Watson and Aja Gour November Students of the Month.
The Students of the Month are nominated based on academic effort, attitude, participation/contribution, responsibility and service. Junior high and/or high school students are selected each month.
Timber is a seventh grade student and daughter of Mandy Watson and Chase Watson. Timber is a sister to Hunter, Waylan and Lucy. She is part of the school’s volleyball team and helps with the production of the school newsletter.
Her future plans are to graduate college to become a cosmetologist and nail tech.
Aja is a sophomore student, the daughter of Briana Gour and P.J. Gour. Aja is a sister to Jordyn, Madalyn and Boston. She is a part of Student Council, Spanish Club, Yearbook and the president of the sophomore class. She plays on the high school girls basketball team and is also involved in summer basketball.
Aja enjoys helping in her community. She decorates flower pots for the town with her grandma Kim Rodman. Her future plans are to enroll in a dental program and become an orthodontist.
Cowden-Herrick also named Mrs. Boys Staff Role Model of the Month for November.
The Staff Role Model of the Month is nominated by students, staff and community members.
