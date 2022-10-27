Cowden-Herrick teachers have named junior Kylee Bethel and eighth grader Hayden Sarver October Students of the Month.
The Students of the Month are nominated each month based on academic effort, attitude, participation/contribution, responsibility and service. Junior high and/or high school students are selected each month. They each receive $25 donated by United Fidelity Bank.
Kylee is the daughter of Tim and Kim Bethel. She has one sister, Jenna. She is a member of the Spanish Club, Student Council and Yearbook. After graduating high school, she plans to attend college and study to become a veterinarian.
Hayden is the son of Zach and Lindsay Sarver. His siblings are Jarrett, Jackson and Zoe. He participates in basketball, cross country, track and trap shooting. Hayden attends Cowden First Christian Church, where he is a member of the youth group. Hayden would like to be a sniper in the military.
Cowden-Herrick announced Jaclyn Golding as Staff Role Model of the Month of October.
The Staff Role Model of the Month is nominated each month by students, staff and community members. She will receive $50 cash donated by Aaron & Devi Hawes on behalf of Lockart and Green Funeral Services.
Golding teaches K-12 Art for CUSD 3A. She enjoys painting indoor and outdoor murals, including work done for the Cowden and Herrick communities. Her hobbies include painting, running and cooking. She resides in Cowden with her husband, Tom, and children Abby, T.J. and Ellie.
