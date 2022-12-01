Cowden-Herrick teachers named seventh-grader Connor Vaughn and sophomore Wyatt Rueff November Students of the Month.
The Students of the Month are nominated each month based on academic effort, attitude, participation/contribution, responsibility and service. Junior high and/or high school students are selected each month. They each receive $25 donated by United Fidelity Bank.
Connor is the son of Nathan and Sarah Vaughn. He has two sisters, Reece and Laine. He plays baseball, basketball, and is a member of the Bobcat Trap and Skeet Team. After graduating high school, he plans to attend college.
Wyatt is the son of Josh and Misty Rueff. His siblings are Bailey and Dalton. He participates in baseball and FFA. Wyatt has helped his community by volunteering at the food pantry and weed eating the cemetery. He plans to attend a junior college and transfer to a university.
Doug Koester was named Staff Role Model of the Month for November.
The Staff Role Model of the Month is nominated each month by students, staff and community members. He will receive $50 cash donated by Aaron and Devi Hawes on behalf of Lockart and Green Funeral Services.
Koester teaches junior high science, physical education, health, botany and zoology. He enjoys exercising, hunting, and spending time with his family. Koester resides in Effingham with his wife, Brooke, and children Eva, Nora and Jr.
