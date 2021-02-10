Cowden-Herrick announces Students and Staff Role Model of the Month for February.
Cowden-Herrick teachers named Olivia Durbin and Abby Watts February Students of the Month.
The Students of the Month are nominated each month based on academic effort, attitude, participation/contribution, responsibility and service. Junior high and/or high school students are selected each month.
Durbin, an eighth grader, is the daughter of Michelle Slater and Luke Durbin and sister to Shawn, Patrick, Kaleb and Jacob. She is involved in 4-H, Trio, and is a competitive gymnast. Olivia participates in her church’s youth group and in raising animals for Abundant Blessings Farm. Her future plans are to attend college while actively participating in gymnastics. Her career plans are undecided at this time. Nursing, veterinarian and child therapy are her interest.
Watts, a junior, is the daughter of Eric Watts and Margo Watts and sister to Lacey, Erica, Eric and Reece. She attends the First Baptist Church of Mattoon. Abby’s future plans are to get her BSN (nursing degree) at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, and make Scranton, Pennsylvania, her home.
Anthony Berry was named Staff Role Model of the Month. The Staff Role Model of the Month is nominated each month by students, staff and community members.
Berry teaches mathematics at the high school and loves interacting with his students. He enjoys coffee, national parks, grilling, warm weather, tennis and Chili’s. Berry lives in Effingham with his wife and two children.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.