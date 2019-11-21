Cowden-Herrick names students of month

Cowden-Herrick teachers have named Lizzie Parks and Brent Thompson November Students of the Month.
The Students of the Month are nominated by teachers based on academic effort, attitude, participation/contribution, responsibility and service. Junior high and/or high school students are selected each month.
Parks is a seventh grade student, and the daughter of Ryan and Shantel Parks. She has a twin sister named Lexie, and a baby brother named Lukas. She is in the Pep Club and Math Club, and is a member of the Celebration Community Church in Pana. When she graduates high school, she wants to become a baker, and own her own bakery.
Brent Thompson is a sophomore student, and the son of Stuart and Lola Thompson. He has one brother, Royce. He is involved in FFA, a member of Student Council, the Performance Club, and is also involved in 4-H. His future plans are to enroll in trade school and become a lineman.
