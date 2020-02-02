Cowden-Herrick teachers have named Lauren Wojcik and Jacob Allison January Students of the Month.
The Students of the Month are nominated each month based on academic effort, attitude, participation/contribution, responsibility and service. Junior high and/or high school students are selected each month.
Wojcik, a senior, is the daughter of Candice and David Wojcik, and sister of Madison, Jenna, and Clayton Wojcik.
She plays basketball, volleyball and softball. Lauren is a member of the National Honor Society, Student Council, FFA, Post Prom Committee, Science Club, Spanish Club, Performance Club and Volleyball Club. She also participates in summer basketball, attends church youth group and summer church camp.
Her future plans are to attend Lake Land College in the fall to pursue a degree in Ag Science.
Allison, a senior, is the son of Shawn and Aaron Allison.
He is a member of the Performance Club and the Spring Trap and Skeet Club.
Allison enjoys being a part of My Health Club gym, Motorcycle Club, Ride for Jesus and attending the Herrick Baptist Church. His future plans are to pursue a welding job and join the Pipefitters Union.
