Cowden-Herrick announced Students of the Month and Staff Role Model for May and Role Model of the Year.
Cowden-Herrick teachers named seniors Emily Grundei and Hayden Corley Students of the Month of May.
The Students of the Month are nominated each month based on academic effort, attitude, participation/contribution, responsibility and service. Junior high and/or high school students are selected each month. They each receive $25 donated by United Fidelity Bank.
Emily is the daughter of Rick and Shelli Finley. She has one sister, Macey Deming, and a brother-in-law, Dalton Deming. She is the Student Council President and a National Honor Society member. She recently completed the HSHS St. Anthony's Memorial Hospital Health Occupation course.
Emily is a part of the FBC Ramsey Youth Group. Her future plans are to attend Maryville University to receive a Bachelor of Science in Nursing and become a traveling RN.
Hayden is the son of Dale and Jennifer Corley. His future plans are to expand his business and work on the farm.
Cowden-Herrick announced Shelli Cotton as Staff Role Model of the Month of May.
The Staff Role Model of the Month is nominated each month by students, staff and community members. She will receive a $50 cash award donated by Aaron and Devi Hawes on behalf of Lockart and Green Funeral Services.
Cotton teaches High School Special Education classes. She is the Sophomore Class Sponsor. She enjoys spending time with her family and friends and working in her flower garden.
Cowden-Herrick announced Jaclyn Golding as Staff Role Model of the Year.
The Staff Role Model of the Year is selected during the final month of the school year by the junior high and high school staff members. She will receive a $100 cash award donated by Aaron and Devi Hawes on behalf of Lockart and Green Funeral Services.
Golding teaches K-12 Art for CUSD 3A. She enjoys painting indoor and outdoor murals, including work done for the Cowden and Herrick communities. Her hobbies include painting, running and cooking. She resides in Cowden with her husband, Tom, and children Abby, T.J. and Ellie.
