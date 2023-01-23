Cowden-Herrick teachers have named seniors Mady Wojcik and Logan Redman Students of the Month for January.
The Students of the Month are nominated each month based on academic effort, attitude, participation/contribution, responsibility and service. Junior high and/or high school students are selected each month. They each receive $25 donated by United Fidelity Bank.
Mady is the daughter of David and Candice Wojcik. Her siblings are Jenna, Lauren and Clayton. She is a member of FFA and the National Honor Society. She enjoys playing volleyball, basketball and softball for the Bobcats. After graduating high school, she plans to attend Lake Land College, transfer to a four-year university and major in sports medicine.
Logan is the son of Robert and Teresa Redman. He has a brother, Davis, and sister-in-law Chelsea. He is president of the senior class, a member of the National Honor Society, Guitar Club and High School Varsity Scholar Bowl. Logan is an Eagle Scout of Troop 98 in Herrick, a volunteer at the Herrick Food Pantry and attends the Cowden First Christian Church. He plans to attend Northern Illinois University to pursue a bachelor’s and master’s degree in meteorology.
Kerrie Coughlin was named Staff Role Model of the Month for January.
The Staff Role Model of the Month is nominated each month by students, staff and community members. She will receive $50 cash donated by Aaron & Devi Hawes on behalf of Lockart and Green Funeral Services.
Coughlin is the counselor for CUSD 3A school district. She enjoys scrapbooking, hanging out with friends, taking naps and traveling. Coughlin lives with her fur daughter, Callie, in Shelbyville. She comes to Cowden-Herrick from the suburbs of Chicago, where her parents and grandmother still reside.
