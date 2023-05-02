Cowden-Herrick teachers named sixth-grader Wyatt Robertson and freshman Braylen Bunch Students of the Month for April.
The Students of the Month are nominated each month based on academic effort, attitude, participation/contribution, responsibility and service. Junior high and/or high school students are selected each month. They each receive $25 donated by United Fidelity Bank.
Wyatt’s parents are Michael and Jackie Dilley. His siblings are Chance, Emily and Mayce, and he has a special nephew, Asher.
Wyatt participates in track, basketball, band and Trio. He is a member of the Cowden Free Methodist Youth Group. His future plans are to attend Eastern Illinois University and enter the medical field.
Braylen is the son of Jason and Jessica Bunch. He has two sisters, Harleigh and MacKenzie.
He participates in basketball and is a member of the Spanish Club and FFA. His plans after high school are to attend a trade school and secure a job as a lineman.
Cowden-Herrick announced James Megenhardt as Staff Role Model of the Month for April.
The Staff Role Model of the Month is nominated each month by students, staff and community members. He will receive a $50 cash award donated by Aaron and Devi Hawes on behalf of Lockart and Green Funeral Services.
Megenhardt teaches Physical Science, Chemistry, Physics, Anatomy & Physiology, Earth Science and Biology at Cowden-Herrick High School.
He enjoys spending time with his wife and children fishing, playing games, playing sports and exploring. He and his family attend The Table in St. Elmo. Megenhardt resides on the lake in Fayette County with his wife, Cindy; twin daughters Hannah and Mary; and his son, John David.
