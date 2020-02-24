Cowden-Herrick teachers have named Zander Merrifield and Ashlyn Dunaway February Students of the Month.
The Students of the Month are nominated each month based on academic effort, attitude, participation/contribution, responsibility and service. Junior high and/or high school students are selected each month.
Merrifield, son of Todd Merrifield, is an eighth grade student. He is involved in basketball and track. When he graduates, he plans to become a farmer.
Dunaway, daughter of Kelly and Trent Jones and Eric Dunaway, is an 11th grade student. She is also sister to Karlee Barding. She is current president of the Junior class, Vice President of the Student Council and a member of the National Honor Society. Dunaway enjoys playing on the high school volleyball team.
Her future plans after graduating are to enroll in a nursing program and become a pediatric nurse.
