Cowden-Herrick Junior-Senior High School announced its third quarter honor roll.
Sixth Grade
High Honors — Hunter Loren Barnes, Zoe Karoline Sarver, Connor Glen Vaughn
Honors — Piper Storm Beck, Karsyn Joseph Lee Calame, Fordmarie Rayleigh Carlisle, Jozlynn Bella Morris, Brylie Nicole Prater, Grace Catherine LiuAnn Prosser, Slade Owen Rauch
Seventh Grade
High Honors — Liam Patrick Collins, Ada Lynn Prosser, Alaynnah Marie Rauch, Hayden Wyatt Sarver, Griffin Wade Vaughn, Logan Reeise Watson
Honors — Jenna Renee Bethel, Lainey Kay Nohren,
Eighth Grade
High Honors — Karlee Jade Barding, August Brandon Cosart, Ryleigh Lyn Sarver, Timber Lynn Watson
Honors — Benjamin Aaron Askins, Paige Leanna Barrett, Braylen Michael Lee Bunch
Ninth Grade
High Honors — Kaidyn Anthony Calame, Saebra Ann Curl, Blake Andrew Mueller, Alexis (Lexie) Jade Parks, Elizabeth (Lizzie) Jasmine Parks, Vincent Anthony Rhoades, Wyatt Matthew Rueff, Kyleigh Marie Wallace, Addison Elyzabeth Wasson
Honors — Olivia Michelle Durbin, Tyson Louis Galvin, Levi Austyn Moon, Macee Isabella Rodman, Ernest William Novilla Villar
10th Grade
High Honors — Kylee Anne Bethel
Honors — Autumn Brooke Jones, Gage Rollen Lorton, Abbigail Jane Morgason, Karlee Anne Smith, Clayton James Wojcik
11th Grade
High Honors — Carter Norman Bain, Harleigh LeAnn Bunch, Emily Finley-Grundei, Ben Green, Logan Redman, Ralph Edward Thompson, Waylan Watson, Madison Wojcik
Honors — Dax Curl, Aja Gour, Claire Meek
12th Grade
High Honors — Daniel Lucas, Paige McKittrick, Cooper Meek, Hunter Richards, Jadon Michael Robertson
Honors — Morgan Cedar
