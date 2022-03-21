Cowden-Herrick Junior-Senior High School announced its third quarter honor roll.

Sixth Grade

High Honors — Hunter Loren Barnes, Zoe Karoline Sarver, Connor Glen Vaughn

Honors — Piper Storm Beck, Karsyn Joseph Lee Calame, Fordmarie Rayleigh Carlisle, Jozlynn Bella Morris, Brylie Nicole Prater, Grace Catherine LiuAnn Prosser, Slade Owen Rauch

Seventh Grade

High Honors — Liam Patrick Collins, Ada Lynn Prosser, Alaynnah Marie Rauch, Hayden Wyatt Sarver, Griffin Wade Vaughn, Logan Reeise Watson

Honors — Jenna Renee Bethel, Lainey Kay Nohren,

Eighth Grade

High Honors — Karlee Jade Barding, August Brandon Cosart, Ryleigh Lyn Sarver, Timber Lynn Watson

Honors — Benjamin Aaron Askins, Paige Leanna Barrett, Braylen Michael Lee Bunch

Ninth Grade

High Honors — Kaidyn Anthony Calame, Saebra Ann Curl, Blake Andrew Mueller, Alexis (Lexie) Jade Parks, Elizabeth (Lizzie) Jasmine Parks, Vincent Anthony Rhoades, Wyatt Matthew Rueff, Kyleigh Marie Wallace, Addison Elyzabeth Wasson

Honors — Olivia Michelle Durbin, Tyson Louis Galvin, Levi Austyn Moon, Macee Isabella Rodman, Ernest William Novilla Villar

10th Grade

High Honors — Kylee Anne Bethel

Honors — Autumn Brooke Jones, Gage Rollen Lorton, Abbigail Jane Morgason, Karlee Anne Smith, Clayton James Wojcik

11th Grade

High Honors — Carter Norman Bain, Harleigh LeAnn Bunch, Emily Finley-Grundei, Ben Green, Logan Redman, Ralph Edward Thompson, Waylan Watson, Madison Wojcik

Honors — Dax Curl, Aja Gour, Claire Meek

12th Grade

High Honors — Daniel Lucas, Paige McKittrick, Cooper Meek, Hunter Richards, Jadon Michael Robertson

Honors — Morgan Cedar

